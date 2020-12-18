Global  
 

Schneider National to implement pay increase for its truck drivers in 2021

bizjournals Friday, 18 December 2020
Green Bay-based transportation company Schneider National Inc., one of the largest companies in Wisconsin, recently announced it will increase pay for its truck drivers in January 2021. As of Dec. 31, 2019, Schneider employed about 15,650 associates, 66% of them drivers. An announcement from the company states "many" drivers will earn up to an additional 4 cents per mile effective Jan. 24, 2021. “We are committed to rewarding company drivers for the safe and professional work they do to excite…
