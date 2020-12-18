US bank regulators propose cyber-security rule requiring prompt notification of a breach
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Federal financial regulatory agencies today announced a proposal that would require supervised banking organizations to promptly notify their primary federal regulator in the event of a computer security incident.
Federal financial regulatory agencies today announced a proposal that would require supervised banking organizations to promptly notify their primary federal regulator in the event of a computer security incident.
|
|
You Might Like