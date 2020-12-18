Window-maker Marvin announces $15.3M in profit sharing with its employees Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Marvin continued a 63-year annual tradition by announcing $15.3 million in profit sharing for 5,841 employees at its annual meeting held Thursday. The Warroad-based company avoided layoffs and bounced back from a significant drop in sales early in the pandemic to share more profit this year than in 2019. “Product quality was strong, we experienced one of the best safety years in our history, and record sales came in across the enterprise,” said CEO Paul Marvin in a press release. “The common… 👓 View full article

