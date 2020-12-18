The Movie Biz: Obscure and unappreciated Christmas films to watch

Global  
 

bizjournals Friday, 18 December 2020
If ever a Christmas deserved a Bah Humbug, it would seem to be Christmas 2020. But let’s not let a wretched year mandate a wretched holiday. Instead, let’s start with an amusing factoid. Such as: an online comparison site looked at most-googled Christmas movies in 18 different countries and found that — ready? — “Elf” was the most searched-for title in Canada, “Home Alone” was tops in Singapore, and Aussies were especially curious about “Love Actually.” But remember. Movies…
