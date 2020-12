You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Many Americans think they are bad gift-givers and struggle to find the perfect present for the holidays



Two in five Americans admit to being the worst gift-givers, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans about their gift-giving and holiday celebration habits and found that 51%.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago Is It Too Late To Buy Holiday Gifts Online?



Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about the 2020 chaotic holiday shipping season and how you can get your packages to their destinations on time. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago WEB EXTRA: Holiday Shipping Deadlines



With more people shopping online and sending gifts to loved ones who can't come home because of the pandemic, experts say shop early. Here are some important deadlines if you are shipping within the.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources The Pandemic's Effect on Gift Giving: Is Your E-Commerce Business Ready? For all the ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our online shopping behavior in 2020, add to the list: holiday gift giving. As e-commerce retailers, we...

E-Commerce Times 3 days ago