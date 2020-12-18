Top of The List 2020: Organizations that hit No. 1 on PBJ's health care and insurance lists

Global  
 

bizjournals Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
This year's unprecedented pandemic, catastrophic wildfires and at times destructive public demonstrations have reinforced the importance of Oregon's health care and insurance industries, which were already under pressure from an aging population and rising claims. Thus, it's a good time to look at which companies and not-for-profit organizations sit at the top of the Business Journal's lists in the sector in 2020. They will all be gathered in the upcoming 2020-21 Book of Lists to be released on…
News video: Navy veteran: VA abandoned responsibility to protect those they serve

Navy veteran: VA abandoned responsibility to protect those they serve 03:44

 A congressional staffer who alleged she had been sexually assaulted at a government-run veterans hospital tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that the department was turning a blind eye to issues of sexual assault.

