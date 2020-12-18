Top of The List 2020: Organizations that hit No. 1 on PBJ's health care and insurance lists

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Who CDC advisers voted to prioritize in next vaccine phases



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on who will receive the next wave of vaccinations in the US. CNN’s Natasha Chen has the latest.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:38 Published 19 hours ago Americans are not as prepared as they claim for pet ownership



It takes three months and 23 days to finally get the hang of things with a new pet, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 American dog and cat owners revealed it takes the average respondent.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 days ago Baby runs away with camera during Thanksgiving video message



Thanksgiving 2020, like the rest of the year 2020 has been quite different for many. Canadian Thanksgiving is celebrated in October, a full month ahead of the American Thanksgiving. In this adorable.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:55 Published 3 days ago