FDA Authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use In U.S.
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. It is the second COVID-19 vaccine available for emergency use in the U.S. The vaccine has been authorized for people aged 18 or older.
