Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA Authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use In U.S.

RTTNews Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. It is the second COVID-19 vaccine available for emergency use in the U.S. The vaccine has been authorized for people aged 18 or older.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Moderna's vaccine on track to be approved for emergency use

Moderna's vaccine on track to be approved for emergency use 02:07

 There is more hope in the ongoing fight against COVID-19. An FDA advisory panel meeting today to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate - which is on track to be authorized for emergency use.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona [Video]

Distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

Arizona received only about 60% of the expected amount of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the week of December 20, according to The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), and is expecting Moderna..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:12Published
In-Depth: Allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

In-Depth: Allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine

As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine rolls out to healthcare workers, at least four have had severe allergic reactions after getting the shot.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:10Published
Participant shares experience with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

Participant shares experience with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial

A vaccine trial participant is sharing his experience so the public will feel confident in the process.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:21Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. nears 17 million cases amid historic mass vaccination program

 A second coronavirus vaccine could be made available in the U.S. as early as this week. The FDA is expected to authorize Moderna's vaccine for emergency use as...
CBS News

FDA prepares to give emergency authorization for second COVID-19 vaccine

 The Moderna vaccine is poised to get emergency use authorization from the FDA. Once approved, more than six million initial doses will ship out across the...
CBS News Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

FDA evaluates Moderna vaccine as U.S. sees record daily COVID deaths

 The FDA is considering emergency authorization for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, as the nation continues to break records for daily new cases and deaths....
CBS News Also reported by •BBC NewsUpworthyDeutsche Wellecbs4.comNewsy