You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why One Senator Is Asking Netflix and Other Streaming Giants To Offer Free Content for the Holidays



One senator from Maine is asking streaming giants to offer free content for the holiday. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on why he consider is request a “public service” for Americans. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Discovery to Launch Streaming Service Discovery Plus



️Discovery to Launch Streaming Service , Discovery Plus. Discovery Plus will launch on January 4, 2021. In addition to the Discovery Channel, the brand owns the popular Food Network and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago TV Needs an Impression-Based Currency for Pay-Per-Performance: Sinclair’s Rob Weisbord



Pay-per-performance is an idea that's gaining traction among buyers and sellers of media that increasingly talk about a “common currency” that unifies audience metrics for traditional channels like.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:04 Published on December 2, 2020