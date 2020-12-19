Global  
 

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro bizarrely suggests COVID-19 vaccines could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies

Business Insider Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Brazil's president suggested that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has strange side effects and the country was at the "tail end of the pandemic."
News video: Vaccines can turn you into crocodile, mocks Brazilian President | Oneindia News

Vaccines can turn you into crocodile, mocks Brazilian President | Oneindia News 01:10

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has mocked covid-19 vaccines, spreading bizarre rumours about them, claiming that the one developed by Pfizer BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies. #JairBolsonaro #CovidVaccine #Brazil

