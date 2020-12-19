Global  
 

Project Watch: See the latest interactive map of Louisville's largest commercial developments

bizjournals Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
In this latest update to its digital Project Watch map, Louisville Business First has added a slew of new industrial, multifamily and office projects that have been proposed since September.
