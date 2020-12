You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ind Vs Aus Test series: Akinkya Rahane on Virat Kohli’s absence, match strategy



India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's "mind games" ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:57 Published 2 days ago Rohit, Ishant's comeback in Australia series uncertain: Virat Kohli



Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that there is uncertainty about whether Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma would be able to make it to Australia series owing to their injuries... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on November 26, 2020