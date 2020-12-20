Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deal on Fed removes obstacle to agreement on COVID relief

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional lawmakers struck a late-night agreement on the last major obstacle to a COVID-19 economic relief package costing nearly $1 trillion, clearing the way for votes as early as Sunday.

A Democratic aide said in an email that an agreement had been reached late Saturday and that compromise language was being finalized to seal a deal to be unveiled on Sunday.

The breakthrough involved a fight over Federal Reserve emergency powers that was defused by an odd couple: the Senate’s top Democrat and a senior conservative Republican.

“We’re getting very close, very close," Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said earlier Saturday as he spent much of the day going back and forth with GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Toomey had been pressing a provision to close down Fed lending facilities that Democrats and the White House said was too broadly worded and would have tied the hands of the incoming Biden administration.

The COVID-19 legislation has been held up after months of disfunction, posturing and bad faith, but talks turned serious in December as lawmakers on both sides finally faced the deadline of acting before exiting Washington for Christmas.

The bill, lawmakers and aides say, would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits and $600 direct stimulus payments to most Americans, along with a fresh round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

Schumer said he hoped both the House and Senate would vote on the measure Sunday. That would take more cooperation than the Senate can usually muster, but a government shutdown deadline loomed at midnight Sunday and all sides were eager to leave for Christmas.

Toomey defended his controversial...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill

Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill 02:06

 Another day of waiting for millions of struggling Americans as Congress continues to negotiate a COVID relief package. After months of failed attempts to reach a compromise, lawmakers now say they are close to a deal.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears  [Video]

Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears 

Congress is in the final negotiations on a more than $900 billion COVID relief bill that includes another round of stimulus checks.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:12Published
Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package [Video]

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package

Congressional leaders met for hours on December 15th in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to expire at the end of December.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
An Economic Stimulus Package May Be Within Reach [Video]

An Economic Stimulus Package May Be Within Reach

Congressional leaders are moving closer to a second stimulus package that could provide some economic relief from the COVID crisis. And the deal, as it currently stands, would include stimulus checks...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:00Published