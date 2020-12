You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Concern Growing Over Bizarre Company Trump Is Keeping In His Final White House Days



Grave concern is growing among senior White House advisers about the people President Donald Trump has been listening to lately. CNN reports Trump has turned to a fringe group of advisers peddling.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 6 hours ago Meadows Attempted To Hide COVID Diagnosis



Earlier in 2020 there was a massive COVID outbreak in the White House. Now, the Washington Post reports the outbreak could have been prevented. The Washington Post reports that Mark Meadows.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:30 Published 1 day ago White House sources are sounding the alarm about Trump



Brian Stelter says that recent leaks out of Trump’s inner circle indicate that White House sources are deeply concerned about his “delusional” behavior. Rosie Gray says it’s disturbing that.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:46 Published 1 day ago