Charlotte restaurant owner charged with fraud over $1.7M in PPP
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () The owner of La Shish Kabob in Charlotte denies his role in an alleged scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.7 million in Covid-19 relief funding. “We are not guilty. We trust the judge and the courts,” Izzat Freitekh told the Charlotte Business Journal when reached at his restaurant Thursday. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it has indicted Freitekh, 55, of Waxhaw and 33-year-old son Tarik — or Tareq — Freitekh, whose last known residence was in Glendale, California.…