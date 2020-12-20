Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alert: Germany say it's planning to restrict travel to and from Britain because of the new virus variant

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Germany say it's planning to restrict travel to and from Britain because of the new virus variant.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti 01:18

 A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s thought the new variant could be the cause of rising infection rates in London and the south of England,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources [Video]

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources

The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Growing Calls For Travel Ban From U.K. [Video]

Growing Calls For Travel Ban From U.K.

Dozens of countries have now banned or restricted travel from Britain, and at least one more local leader is now standing behind Gov. Andrew Cuomo's call to do the same. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published
Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert [Video]

Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Germany say it's planning to restrict travel to and from Britain because of the new virus variant

 Germany say it's planning to restrict travel to and from Britain because of the new virus variant
Newsday