House expected to vote Monday on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package with $600 stimulus checks
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The COVID-19 relief deal was announced Sunday and includes a $300-a-week boost in unemployment benefits as well as $300 billion for small businesses.
The COVID-19 relief deal was announced Sunday and includes a $300-a-week boost in unemployment benefits as well as $300 billion for small businesses.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources