Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House expected to vote Monday on $900 billion COVID-19 relief package with $600 stimulus checks

Business Insider Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
The COVID-19 relief deal was announced Sunday and includes a $300-a-week boost in unemployment benefits as well as $300 billion for small businesses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Millions Of Americans Could Begin To See Stimulus Checks As Early As Next Week

Millions Of Americans Could Begin To See Stimulus Checks As Early As Next Week 02:13

 CBS4's Skyler Henry shares the latest details from Capitol Hill.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Congress Set To Vote On COVID-19 Relief Bill [Video]

Congress Set To Vote On COVID-19 Relief Bill

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are advancing a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, as part of a larger bill to fund the federal government through September 2021. Skyler Henry reports. (12/21/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:15Published
$900 billion COVID relief package in the works [Video]

$900 billion COVID relief package in the works

Congress expected to pass Monday night, Trump to sign after.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:10Published
Congressman Mike Doyle: COVID-19 Relief Bill Will Help Western Pennsylvania, But Not Enough [Video]

Congressman Mike Doyle: COVID-19 Relief Bill Will Help Western Pennsylvania, But Not Enough

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a $900 billion COVID Relief Bill with the U.S. Senate expected to follow. It's a result of a compromise between a Republican Senate and a..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

House passes $900B coronavirus relief package; here's when $600 stimulus checks will roll out

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The House easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought...
Upworthy

Here’s how much the second stimulus check is expected to be worth

 The latest $900 billion Covid-19 pandemic relief package includes funding for stimulus checks of up to $600 to $700 per individual.
Upworthy

'More anti-depressant than stimulus': 5 reactions to the $900 billion relief package that the House is set to vote on today

 The deal includes $600 stimulus checks, $300 per week in unemployment benefits, and $300 billion in aid for small businesses.
Business Insider