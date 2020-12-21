Global  
 

US lawmakers reach agreement on $1 trillion Covid relief package

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
US lawmakers reach agreement on $1 trillion Covid relief packageTop Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost US$1 trillion ($1.4t) Covid-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Lawmakers Continue Negotiations On $900M COVID Relief Package

Lawmakers Continue Negotiations On $900M COVID Relief Package 02:09

 Michael George reports on continuing negotiations in Congress to pass a new COVID stimulus package (12-18-2020)

