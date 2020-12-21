Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7 easy tips for better ergonomics when working from home

bizjournals Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
As many organizations have announced that their work-from-home plans will last well into spring and summer and schools continue remote learning, employees and their family members continue to jockey for a workable and comfortable place to get work done. The typical workstation in an office was designed to properly accommodate the right sitting position and ergonomics. At home, however, pieces of furniture have been conscripted to play the role of the office desk: people are working on their couch…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans say their pups have gotten them through breakups, job changes, big moves and now COVID-19 [Video]

Americans say their pups have gotten them through breakups, job changes, big moves and now COVID-19

The first year of dog ownership will see six pairs of chewed shoes, five emergency visits to the vet and six bolts to freedom out of the front door - according to new research. The survey asked 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
How does hydration affect happiness? [Video]

How does hydration affect happiness?

Does being properly hydrated have a transcendent effect on our lives? According to a new poll, hydration may be the recipe for happiness.The new survey of 2,000 Americans split respondents by how many..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Now Hiring: Home Depot [Video]

Now Hiring: Home Depot

"Be ready to work hard. Retail is not an easy job to get into it, but it’s one that is definitely rewarding if you are willing to put in the work."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published