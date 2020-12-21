A company made disposable gloves for the world. Now its workers have the virus
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Top Glove, the world’s largest rubber glove maker, has enjoyed record profits in the pandemic, even as thousands of its low-paid workers in Malaysia suffer from a large outbreak of Covid-19.
Malaysia's Top Glove Corp, a company banned in the U.S. over alleged poor labour practices, on Wednesday posted a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, after new waves of..