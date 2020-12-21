Global  
 

A company made disposable gloves for the world. Now its workers have the virus

Top Glove, the world’s largest rubber glove maker, has enjoyed record profits in the pandemic, even as thousands of its low-paid workers in Malaysia suffer from a large outbreak of Covid-19.
