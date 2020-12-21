News24.com | Hong Kong stocks slip in morning

Global  
 

Hong Kong stocks finished Monday's morning session slightly lower as surging virus infections and new lockdowns in several countries overshadowed news that US lawmakers had finally agreed a new stimulus package.
