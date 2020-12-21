Global  
 

Nucleus Software upgrade introduces BNPL capabilities

Finextra Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, today announced the launch of FinnOne Neo 5.5, the latest version of its award winning digital lending platform.
