India suspends UK flights till December 31

Monday, 21 December 2020 () Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the government of India has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till December 31, 2020 (11.59 pm). As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from the UK in all transit flights will be subject to mandatory RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airports concerned.
Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on December 21 held a press conference on India International Science Festival-2020. Harsh Vardhan informed that Science Festival will start December 22 and will culminate on December 25. Dr Vardhan said, "India International Science Festival-2020 will start...
India recorded 26,624 new COVID-19 cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases now stands at 1,00,31,223 while total recoveries are at 95,80,402..