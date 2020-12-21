Global  
 

India suspends UK flights till December 31

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, the government of India has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till December 31, 2020 (11.59 pm). As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from the UK in all transit flights will be subject to mandatory RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airports concerned.
