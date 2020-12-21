Global  
 

EU-UK trade talks slog on past another Brexit deadline

SeattlePI.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
BRUSSELS (AP) — Problems increased Monday in the bid to put a trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom on the rails before a Brexit transition period ends on New Year's Day, with the EU legislature insisting ever more it will not have time to vet and approve an agreement.

British and EU negotiators were still deadlocked over fishing rights on Monday with only 10 days to go before a chaotic, costly economic break between both sides is to become official. Barring a late breakthrough, it would impose tariffs on trade between the sides, on top of the customs and other administrative red tape imposed by Britain's decision to leave the 27-nation bloc.

Hundreds of thousands of jobs are at stake throughout the economies of both sides if no deal is found but Britain is still insisting its sovereignty trumps concessions granting EU vessels rights in U.K. waters, while the EU is refusing to open its lucrative single market to the U.K. unless it commits to play by EU rules.

And on Monday, EU legislators were mulling their next moves now that that both sides had ignored their Sunday deadline they imposed for having enough time to assess any agreement.

The legislature's chief Brexit official, German lawmaker David McAllister, said that the parliament “has done its utmost to be in a position to grant consent before the end of the transition period and is committed to take any step that minimises disruptions for our citizens and businesses."

He was meeting with parliament President David Sassoli to plot the next steps.

Meanwhile, the tiny, yet complex sector of fisheries continued to befuddle the negotiators, while most of the other issues that had long divided both sides now seemed within reach of agreement.

The stalemate has left the overall talks...
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks

UK and EU remain far apart after another day of post-Brexit trade talks 01:00

 Negotiators are meeting in Brussels this weekend ahead of a Sunday deadline called by the European Parliament.

