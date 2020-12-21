SF.Live Highlights: Climate Intelligence for the financial Services Industry
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Mark Hodgson, Chief Business Officer, Cervest, speaks about his key takeaways from SF.Live's Re-Imagining Risk Modelling for Sustainable Finance Co-Creation Workshop and how using AI and big data, Cervest are able to identify every built asset under the sun.
Mark Hodgson, Chief Business Officer, Cervest, speaks about his key takeaways from SF.Live's Re-Imagining Risk Modelling for Sustainable Finance Co-Creation Workshop and how using AI and big data, Cervest are able to identify every built asset under the sun.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources