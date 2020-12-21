Global  
 

SF.Live Highlights: Climate Intelligence for the financial Services Industry

Finextra Monday, 21 December 2020
Mark Hodgson, Chief Business Officer, Cervest, speaks about his key takeaways from SF.Live's Re-Imagining Risk Modelling for Sustainable Finance Co-Creation Workshop and how using AI and big data, Cervest are able to identify every built asset under the sun.
