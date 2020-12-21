Nearly 6 in 10 women say pandemic worry is worsening their mental health
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Half of all adults in the U.S. report pandemic-related worry or stress has taken a toll on their mental health, and women are more likely to say this than men. The Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll, which surveyed Americans between Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, shed light on the mental health of Americans about 10 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, revealing it’s had a major impact on the mental health of 1 in 4 adults. About 57% of women reported their mental health has declined, compared…