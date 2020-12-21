Nearly 6 in 10 women say pandemic worry is worsening their mental health

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study finds mental health gets strained by disaster



A team of researchers including the University of Delaware's Jennifer Horney, founding director of the epidemiology program in the College of Health Sciences, examined the impact of 281 natural.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 11 hours ago Who CDC advisers voted to prioritize in next vaccine phases



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on who will receive the next wave of vaccinations in the US. CNN’s Natasha Chen has the latest.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 03:38 Published 14 hours ago Part 1: Entire CNN coronavirus town hall (December 18)



CNN’s Don Lemon and Dr. Sanjay Gupta host the CNN town hall “The Color of Covid” and speak with ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay, who is one of the first people in the US to receive the coronavirus.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 25:13 Published 2 days ago