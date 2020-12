You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources State Lays Out Options For Pennsylvanians Waiting On Pandemic Federal Aid



According to the state, the delayed signing of a new coronavirus bill is having a ripple effect on the extension of pandemic unemployment compensation. KDKA's Royce Jones has more. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:39 Published 5 hours ago Gov. Wolf To Transfer Money From Workers’ Comp Fund To Struggling Businesses



Gov. Wolf says he will transfer $145 million in funds from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund to help businesses through the pandemic. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:36 Published 6 days ago Help Could Be On Way For Pennsylvania Small Businesses Most Impacted By COVID-19 Pandemic



Gov. Wolf announced new funding will be available to help support struggling businesses. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:46 Published 6 days ago