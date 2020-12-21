Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Last few days for filing tax return, Income Tax department introduces this mantra

Zee News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has extended the due date of filing all income-tax return.  
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Arthi Mandis across state shut for 4 days following Income Tax raids

Arthi Mandis across state shut for 4 days following Income Tax raids 01:41

 Arhtiyas also known as commission agents have closed grain markets across states for 4 days against Income Tax raids on them and also in support of the farmers' protest. Kharar Market Arhti Association, Chairman Rajesh Sood claimed that raids were conducted to threaten Arthi Mandis to take back...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IRS Still Processing Millions Of 2019 Tax Returns [Video]

IRS Still Processing Millions Of 2019 Tax Returns

WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:32Published
Who Qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit? [Video]

Who Qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit?

Who qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)? The EITC is a tax credit for working people with low to moderate income that can significantly reduce your taxes or increase your refund - if you..

Credit: TurboTax - Affiliate     Duration: 01:20Published
Unemployed Americans should be ready for tax sesaon [Video]

Unemployed Americans should be ready for tax sesaon

The millions of people who were unemployed this year may want to start planning now for tax season. Unemployment income is taxable if you didn't already have those taxes taken out.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

ITR Filing 2019-20: How to file your Income Tax Return online in a few simple steps

 The last date to file your Income Tax return (ITR) for the assessment year 2020-21 (FY 2019-20) is December 31. After the deadline date passes, you will be...
BGR India