Victory Square Technologies wins approval for sale and distribution of rapid 15-minute nasal COVID-19 antigen test for EU Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) announced on Monday that its rapid 15-minute VS SARS CoV-2 antigen test for detecting coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2 had received a CE mark. This clears the path for the commercial launch, including the marketing, sales and distribution of its white-label VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen Test in the European Union through December 2022. The company explained that its test was deemed in conformity, which indicates that a product complies with all the requirements of European in-vitro diagnostic device legislation. The company said its rapid VS SARS CoV-2 antigen nasal test enables the user to receive test results in 15 minutes flat. “The simple process involves the swabbing of the inside of the nasal cavity with a swab stick and then placing the swab inside a cartridge and awaiting the results,” said the company. READ: Victory Square Technologies says portfolio company V2 Games closes transaction to acquire assets of GameOn App The cartridge will then show the user or administrator of the rapid antigen test results in 15 minutes. The company expects to kick off delivery for its tests as early as January 1, 2021. The World Health Organization (WHO) has set minimum performance requirements at greater than 80% sensitivity and greater than 97% specificity. Victory Square has clinical validation and performance studies that confirm its rapid nasal COVID-19 test has demonstrated sensitivity at 92% and specificity at 99.2% that far exceed the minimum standard requirements set by the WHO. With Monday’s announcement, the company said it has now received CE marks and EU approvals for its three COVID-19 testing products which include: the 15-Minute Rapid Antibody Blood Test, ELISA Lab-based test, and the just-announced 15-minute Nasal Rapid Antigen Test. These offerings now cover the essential testing procedures to detect SARS COVID-19 both at the lab and at the point-of-care level, noted the company. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which is an independent agency of the European Union, rapid antigen tests can contribute to “overall COVID-19 testing capacity, offering advantages in terms of shorter turnaround times and reduced costs, especially in situations in which RT-PCR testing capacity is limited.” Victory’s Safetest technology has received the official green light for distribution in the 27 countries of the European Union which have a combined population of 446,824,564. This includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Vancouver-based Victory Square Technologies has a portfolio of 20 global companies using artificial intelligence, augmented reality and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 Minute Nasal Rapid Test for Entire European Union · Victory Square Technologies received the CE designation from the European Union (EU) competent authority of Belgium for VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen Rapid 15 Minute...

GlobeNewswire 6 hours ago





