Wells Fargo hires former Bank of America executive for digital banking role
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Wells Fargo & Co. turned heads Friday when the San Francisco bank said it hired former Bank of America executive Michelle Moore as digital platform leader, effective Dec. 31. She will report to Ather Williams III, head of strategy, digital and innovation, who also joined Wells (NYSE: WFC) from Charlotte-based BofA (NYSE: BAC) earlier this year. Moore will be based in Charlotte, Wells Fargo’s largest employment center. Digital banking has been on a tear in recent years and has only accelerated…