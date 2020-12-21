Amazon Warehouse In New Jersey Closed Over Covid Cases

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Amazon Closes NJ Warehouse Due To COVID-19



Amazon Closes NJ Warehouse Due To COVID-19 Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:26 Published 38 minutes ago 5 Teens Hailed As Heroes After Saving Children From Icy Pond



The incident happened on Thursday in New Jersey. The parents of the small children whose sled went into the pond tell CBS2's Kiran Dhillon the five boys who came to their aid are indeed heroes. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:51 Published 9 hours ago New York And New Jersey Teens Spark Joy With Massive Holiday Light Displays



Two teens used their downtime during the pandemic to bring more light into their neighborhoods. Their holiday light displays are sparking joy and the spirit of giving back. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:54 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Amazon closes New Jersey warehouse after COVID-19 outbreak The company said it had detected an increase in asymptomatic coronavirus cases at the facility in Robbinsville Township.

Business Insider 11 hours ago



