Amazon Warehouse In New Jersey Closed Over Covid Cases

RTTNews Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Amazon.com, Inc. has temporarily shuttered its New Jersey warehouse, known as PNE5, in Robbinsville Township until December 26 after an increase in asymptomatic cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) among its workers, according to a CNBC report. The move follows the detection of increase in the number of asymptomatic positive cases at its PNE5 facility in northern New Jersey.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: New Jersey Plans To Open Mega Vaccination Sites

New Jersey Plans To Open Mega Vaccination Sites 01:36

 In the state of New Jersey, COVID-19 is spreading wildly with 4,000 new positive cases and 44 more confirmed deaths reported Friday. This comes as Gov. Phil Murphy announces the plan to open mega vaccination sites in January. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

