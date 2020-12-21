Global  
 

Former Papa John’s CEO buys LouVino restaurant chain

Monday, 21 December 2020
Steve Ritchie, former president and CEO of Louisville-based Papa John’s International Inc., has purchased LouVino Restaurant and Wine Bars, with five locations in Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. This is a first investment for a recently established company Endeavor Restaurant Group, where Ritchie serves as founder and CEO. The purchase price was not disclosed. Steve and his wife, Melissa, purchased LouVino from Chad and Lauren Coulter, who created the brand in 2014. The Coulters also own Biscuit…
