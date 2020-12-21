Global  
 

Stimulus deal includes new round of PPP, tax relief for small businesses

bizjournals Monday, 21 December 2020
Congress has hammered out a new Covid-19 stimulus package that includes a new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, tax relief and other measures for small businesses. Congress appears set to vote on the relief measures as early as Monday after leadership from both parties endorsed the new deal. Congress will ultimately pair the deal with additional legislation to fund the government for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers have repeatedly passed short-term measures to keep the government operating…
