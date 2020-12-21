Kansas City Star Apologizes for Racism in Decades of Reporting
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The newspaper said it had “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned” generations of Black people. The apology comes after one in September by The Los Angeles Times.
