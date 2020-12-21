Global  
 

Kansas City Star Apologizes for Racism in Decades of Reporting

NYTimes.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The newspaper said it had “disenfranchised, ignored and scorned” generations of Black people. The apology comes after one in September by The Los Angeles Times.
Kansas City Star apologizes for decades of racist coverage of Black people: ‘It is time that we own our history’

