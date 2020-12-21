Victory Resources appoints top mining engineer David Deering to its board and as VP of exploration Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) (FRA:VR61) said Monday that it has appointed experienced mining engineer David Deering to the company’s board as vice president of exploration. The Vancouver-headquartered mining firm said this important addition to its leadership team, would boost the group's mining exploration capabilities as it advances work programs on existing assets and evaluates the acquisition of new projects. Deering has garnered experience in roles such as CEO of Meadow Bay Capital Corporation and as a consulting engineer for MINDEVINC and Pamicon Developments. READ: Victory Resources acquires promising Lac Simard property in Quebec “We are excited to welcome David to the Victory team, his experience and leadership are necessary as the company is advancing on its current exploration plans with structured work programs in the future,” Victory CEO David Lane said in a statement. “With David Deering, mining engineer, and Helgi Sigurgeirson, geologist, Victory has put in place the expertise and capabilities to achieve the next phase of the company’s growth,” he added. Deering is raring to hit the ground running. “Thanks to the Victory team, I am energized to contribute immediately to the next phase of the company’s development,” said Deering. “The mining sector is building momentum and along with Helgi Sigurgeirson, my efforts are focused on realizing the potential of current and future exploration targets to benefit Victory shareholders.” Deering has a B.Sc. degree in mining engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, in Golden, Colorado, and has management experience in the mineral exploration industry in strategic planning, budgeting, logistics and technical evaluation. He has been an independent consultant for mine development, with expertise in property acquisition, geology, evaluation of mineral deposits, mining, metallurgy and environmental assessment. Separately, the company said it has issued 4,700,000 options to directors, officers and consultants which are exercisable at $0.055 per share for a period of five years. Victory Resources Canadian project is a copper target called The Mal-Wen, which consists of four wholly-owned contiguous claims for almost 2,000 acres. It has also recently acquired the Lac Simard Property in Quebec from Archie Capital Inc in a cash and stock deal. Contact the author Uttara Choudhury at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter: @UttaraProactive 👓 View full article

