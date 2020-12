A 57,000-year-old mummified wolf pup was found in Yukon permafrost. It's so well preserved that everything but the eyes is intact. Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Researchers have analyzed the intact remains of a 7-week-old wolf pup whose body was preserved in permafrost after it died 57,000 years ago. 👓 View full article

While water blasting at a wall of frozen mud in Yukon, Canada, a gold miner made an extraordinary discovery: a perfectly preserved wolf pup that had been locked in permafrost for 57,000 years. The remarkable condition of the pup, named Zhùr by the local Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in people, gave researchers a...