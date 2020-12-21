Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AG: 'No Reason' for Special Counsel on Election, Biden's Son 

VOA News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Barr said Monday in his final press conference that the investigation into Hunter Biden's financial dealings was 'being handled responsibly and professionally'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Hunter Won't Factor Into Biden's AG Decision

Hunter Won't Factor Into Biden's AG Decision 00:35

 President-elect Joe Biden's so, Hunter Biden, is being investigated by the federal government. Biden has not selected his pick for Attorney General. However, Business Insider reports that he will not ask candidates for the position about their plans surrounding any investigations into his son. AG...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SPECIAL REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the [Video]

SPECIAL REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday evening after the Electoral College voted to solidify his victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 17:52Published
AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election [Video]

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:45Published
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings' [Video]

Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'

Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace. According to Business Insider, Trump is itching to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Barr: ‘No reason’ for special counsel on election, Biden’s son
Chicago S-T

Barr Sees ‘No Reason’ for Special Counsels for Hunter Biden or the Election

 The outgoing attorney general, William Barr, again broke with President Trump on his unsupported claims of widespread election fraud and the need to appoint a...
NYTimes.com

US election: Donald Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden

US election: Donald Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden US President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance a federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe...
New Zealand Herald