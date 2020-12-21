Global  
 



The 13 best Christmas movies on Hulu that you can stream right now

Business Insider Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Hulu has a plenty of Christmas movies worth streaming this holiday season, including the new rom-com "Happiest Season" starring Kristen Stewart.
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

Top 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time 21:46

 It wouldn't be Christmas without these films! For this list, we’re looking at our favorite Christmas flicks, including holiday specials, but focusing on films where Christmas plays a large role in the plot, and excluding “alternative” Christmas movies like “Die Hard”... no matter how...

