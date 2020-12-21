Banking & Finance: Bremer, Securian and more top execs in the industry reflect on 2020 Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

For 2020, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal asked top local executives across all industries to reflect on the major news events that have shaped the year. Read what leaders at Bremer, Securian, Parametrics, Winslow Capital and North Star Resource Group have to say. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

