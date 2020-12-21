Why LA-based MuckerLab accelerator has its eye on Richmond startups Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

MuckerLab, a Los Angeles accelerator seeking startup companies for its 2021 program, has its eye on Richmond. The existing ecosystem, local venture capitalists and universities teeming with engaged students are a couple reasons why. Throw in the proximity to Washington, D.C., and Richmond is a very attractive spot, said Monique Villa – especially for someone in her job. Villa, an investor for MuckerLab, leads the company’s Nashville office. She’s charged with finding the early-stage companies… 👓 View full article

