Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why LA-based MuckerLab accelerator has its eye on Richmond startups

bizjournals Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
MuckerLab, a Los Angeles accelerator seeking startup companies for its 2021 program, has its eye on Richmond.  The existing ecosystem, local venture capitalists and universities teeming with engaged students are a couple reasons why. Throw in the proximity to Washington, D.C., and Richmond is a very attractive spot, said Monique Villa – especially for someone in her job.  Villa, an investor for MuckerLab, leads the company’s Nashville office. She’s charged with finding the early-stage companies…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like