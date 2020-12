‘Star Trek’ and Dr. Seuss Mash-Up Not Protected, Court Rules Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

The book, titled “Oh, the Places You’ll Boldly Go!”, hewed too closely to the original to be considered a parody under the “fair use” doctrine, a three-judge federal appeals panel declared. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like