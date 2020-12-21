Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Ben Roethlisberger has no intentions of retiring after this season

bizjournals Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has mulled retirement before, but according to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it doesn’t like 2020 will be his last season WPXI reported. Citing “league sources,” Schefter said Roethlisberger, 38, wants to play next season and doesn’t intend on retiring “barring a change of heart.” The Steelers’ franchise quarterback has one more year left on his current contract, WPXI reported and added that he missed all but two…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ben Roethlisberger Expected To Play Vs. Bengals [Video]

Ben Roethlisberger Expected To Play Vs. Bengals

Roethlisberger was activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list on Saturday, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:56Published
Ben Roethlisberger Among 4 Players Added To Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 List [Video]

Ben Roethlisberger Among 4 Players Added To Pittsburgh Steelers COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list including Ben Roethlisberger. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published
Why Ben Roethlisberger is excited for Pittsburgh's defense this season [Video]

Why Ben Roethlisberger is excited for Pittsburgh's defense this season

Sports Pulse: Troy Polamalu on how defense wins championships

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 00:40Published