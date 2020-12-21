Report: Ben Roethlisberger has no intentions of retiring after this season

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has mulled retirement before, but according to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it doesn’t like 2020 will be his last season WPXI reported. Citing “league sources,” Schefter said Roethlisberger, 38, wants to play next season and doesn’t intend on retiring “barring a change of heart.” The Steelers’ franchise quarterback has one more year left on his current contract, WPXI reported and added that he missed all but two…