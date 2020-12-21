Here's how many games the Nashville Predators are expected to play during shortened NHL season
Monday, 21 December 2020 () The Nashville Predators are gearing up for an unusual 2021 season. The Predators will play a regular-season schedule of 56 games starting Jan. 13 and concluding May 8, according to a new agreement between the National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association announced Sunday. In addition, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature 16 teams in a traditional best-of-seven, four-round format, which will conclude in mid-July. The NHL is hoping to resume a normal hockey calendar for the 2021-22 season…
