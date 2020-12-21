Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's how many games the Nashville Predators are expected to play during shortened NHL season

bizjournals Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Nashville Predators are gearing up for an unusual 2021 season. The Predators will play a regular-season schedule of 56 games starting Jan. 13 and concluding May 8, according to a new agreement between the National Hockey League and NHL Players' Association announced Sunday. In addition, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature 16 teams in a traditional best-of-seven, four-round format, which will conclude in mid-July. The NHL is hoping to resume a normal hockey calendar for the 2021-22 season…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: NHL to Play 56-Game Season in 2021

NHL to Play 56-Game Season in 2021 01:17

 NHL to Play, 56-Game Season, in 2021. The NHL and its players have finally come to an agreement over the 2021 season. . The NHL’s Board of Governors voted to approve the NHL Players’ Association-backed agreement on Sunday. . The NHL will hold a 56-game season beginning January 13. . The...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NHL to open 2020-21 season on January 13 [Video]

NHL to open 2020-21 season on January 13

NHL and union representing players formally agree to launch shortened season scheduled to begin January 13 and conclude in July

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:51Published
The Expanse 5x03 Season 5 Episode 3 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, and Thomas Jane [Video]

The Expanse 5x03 Season 5 Episode 3 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, and Thomas Jane

The Expanse 5x03 Season 5 Episode 3 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, and Thomas Jane - In this installment of The Expanse Aftershow, Ty and Wes sit down with Thomas Jane, a man who wears many..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 35:31Published
Seven in 10 are secretly relieved they don't have to host a holiday party this year [Video]

Seven in 10 are secretly relieved they don't have to host a holiday party this year

Seven in 10 Americans are secretly relieved they won't have to host holiday parties this year, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 nationally representative Americans (who celebrate a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published