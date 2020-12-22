Tensions rise inside and outside of Oregon's Capitol Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building Monday as far-right protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions attempted to force their way in during a special legislative session, with some demonstrators toting guns and others attacking authorities with bear spray.



Lawmakers considered and voted on measures that would provide $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic. The state House voted in favor of extending an eviction moratorium through June and allocating funds for renter and landlord relief. Legislators were working to finish Monday night.



“Make no mistake, if we do not pass this bill thousands of families will lose their homes in January and it will be on us,” Rep. Julie Fahey, a Democrat from Eugene, said to her colleagues. The bill still needs to go before the Senate. Democrats control both chambers in Oregon.



The scene inside the Capitol was much different earlier in the day when a group of protestors forced their way in and used chemical agents and bear spray against officers. At least two people were arrested, police said.



Outside, protesters banged their fists against the doors chanting, “Let us in.” The state’s Capitol is closed to the public during the special session as part of a COVID-19 safety measure. However virtual testimony about the bills that were expected to be discussed by lawmakers Monday was allowed during Thursday and Saturday hearings.



Police blocked off streets surrounding the Capitol building, but as of noon people were shouting “Arrest Kate Brown,” referring to the Democratic governor, who has extended virus restrictions in the state.



