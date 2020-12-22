House Democrats pass $900 billion stimulus plan with direct payments and federal unemployment benefits, clearing the way for a Senate vote
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The package is just under half of the relief spending Democrats wanted before the election. They say will press for more once Biden takes office.
The package is just under half of the relief spending Democrats wanted before the election. They say will press for more once Biden takes office.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources