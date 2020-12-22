Global  
 

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. sells Cost Plus World Market

bizjournals Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has agreed to sell its remaining non-core banner brand, Cost Plus World Market, to Los Angeles private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management. Bed Bath & Beyond announced in October separate deals to sell its Christmas Tree Shops, institutional Linen Holdings business and a distribution center in New Jersey for a total of approximately $250 million. The company sold furniture and accessories subsidiary One Kings Lane in April for an undisclosed sum and PersonalizationMall.com…
