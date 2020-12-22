Televangelist Pat Robertson says he believes Biden won the election and distances himself from Trump: 'You've had your day, and it's time to move on.'
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
"You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality," Robertson said.
"You know, with all his talent and the ability to be able to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality," Robertson said.
|
|
You Might Like