You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stimulus deal may be around corner in Congress



A potential deal on a second coronavirus relief package is inching forward. As ABC's Faith Abubey reports, congressional leaders are now indicating a bipartisan stimulus deal may be around the corner. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:17 Published 6 days ago Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package



Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package. Congressional leaders met for hours on Dec. 15 in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published 6 days ago Lawmakers talking about COVID-19 relief package for this week



Lawmakers are hoping to agree on a COVID-19 relief package this week. The package is being split into two proposals - the first focuses on small business loans, jobless benefits and vaccine.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago