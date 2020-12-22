'It's hostage-taking.' AOC lashed out after lawmakers got only hours to read and pass the huge 5,593-page bill to secure COVID-19 relief

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lawmakers 'very close' to clinching COVID deal



U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include $600 to $700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Highlights of $900 billion COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills Congressional leaders have hashed out a massive, year-end catchall bill that combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and...

SeattlePI.com 1 day ago Also reported by • Denver Post

