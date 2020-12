You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered



Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published 14 hours ago People who returned from UK must undergo RT-PCR test: Karnataka Health Minister



In view of new strain of coronavirus in United Kingdom, Karnataka Health Minister, Dr K Sudhakar requested people to undergo RT-PCR test. "We request people who have returned from abroad in the last 14.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 16 hours ago 'Mandate testing... or halt flights from the UK now' -Cuomo



In a press conference Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concern over the new coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, and called upon the U.S. government to mandate testing.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:39 Published 17 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Asian markets fall further as new strain clouds near-term outlook Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 22, 2020 Concerns about soaring virus cases and new lockdowns pushed equities down again Tuesday, while fears over a new strain in Britain...

Energy Daily 4 hours ago