City tycoon Cruddas lands long-awaited House of Lords seat Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Peter Cruddas, one of the City's best-known entrepreneurs, is to be handed a long-awaited seat in the House of Lords as Boris Johnson swells the ranks of Conservative donors in the upper chamber. Peter Cruddas, one of the City's best-known entrepreneurs, is to be handed a long-awaited seat in the House of Lords as Boris Johnson swells the ranks of Conservative donors in the upper chamber. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like